Health department proposal would mandate COVID vaccine for Louisiana students

BATON ROUGE - A proposal from the Louisiana Department of Health would mandate that children get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend schools and day cares pending the shot's further approval by federal regulators.

A notice of intent letter dated Sept. 20, 2021 details the health department's plan to add the shot to the current list of required immunizations for Louisiana school students. The rule would affect all elementary and secondary schools, kindergartens, colleges, universities, proprietary schools, vocation schools, and licensed day care centers.

Based on the proposal, the coronavirus vaccine would be mandated to the extent that the shot is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. So far, the FDA has only granted full approval of the shot for those ages 16 and up.

In October, the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for emergency use in children as young as 5.

The letter says parents will still be able to exempt their child from being vaccinated for "religious, medical or philosophical" reasons.

According to the document, the window for a legislative hearing discussing the rule closed in late October. Regardless, lawmakers told The Advocate they plan to hold an oversight hearing in December before it is implemented.