Healing Place Church provides meals to those without

BATON ROUGE – With many out of work and school during the coronavirus crisis, some will be in need of a meal.

Healing Place Church is doing its part to help, making sure hunger is not on anyone's plate.

“We’re really just trying to bless the community at a time when we’re all being stretched tremendously,” said Susan Rogers.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Rogers spent the day welcoming drivers to quickly stop by the Healing Place Church north Baton Rouge campus and hand them a meal.

“All of the food was donated to the church, so we’re just going to act as a passer. We’re receiving it and then we’re going to disperse it out to the community,” said Rogers.

This effort began last Friday. Since then, 78 families have been provided a free meal.

“Our heart is broken for so many families that were not equipped to have their kids at school one day and be working, and then all of a sudden everyone is under one roof,” said Rogers. “It just gets me so emotional because they're figuring out how to do this."

The church will continue to provide meals during the week until their supplies last.

“Any little need that we can provide, especially food, is so essential. Any way we can provide that, we think that is going to help make a difference,” said Rogers.

Healing Place Church is partnering with Empower 225 in these efforts. Staff is also dropping off meals at people’s homes who aren’t able to drive themselves.