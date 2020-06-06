Head-On Collision Kills Mississippi Man in Lafourche Parish Crash

LEEVILLE, LA - State Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1 just north of LA 3090. The crash took the life of 37-year-old Willie Brister Jr. of Foxworth, MS.

Preliminary investigation revealed Brister was traveling south on LA 1 in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe. For reasons still under investigation, he crossed the centerline and struck a Louisiana National Guard truck that was being driven northbound on LA 1. Brister was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries.

The Louisiana National Guard member was not injured and he provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. Impairment is unknown on the part of Brister and a toxicology report is pending.

This crash remains under investigation.