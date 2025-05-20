'He taught us how to be old firefighters:' Hammond fire captain passes away

HAMMOND - A local fire captain who passed away on Friday will be remembered as a man who "taught us young firefighters how to become old firefighters."

Captain Huey Hoover passed away on Friday, May 16. He was 91 years old.

Hoover served as the Fire Captain at the Hammond Fire Department from 1970 to 1991. Comments under the post remarked that he was a kind man who would always bring something to share from his vegetable garden.

"He taught us young firefighters how to become old firefighters," said John Thomas on Facebook.

Hoover's funeral services happened Tuesday morning. You can read his obituary here.