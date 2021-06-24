Latest Weather Blog
Harrison Ford injured during rehearsals for Indiana Jones 5
The 78-year-old star of the iconic Indiana Jones film series suffered a setback during rehearsals for the long-awaited fifth installment of the series.
Variety reports that Harrison Ford sustained a shoulder injury on the set of “Indiana Jones 5,” while practicing a fight sequence.
Ford is recovering well, and though his medical team suggested he take a break from filming, the movie's production will continue on in his absence.
A Disney representative spoke with Deadline about the incident, stating, "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”
Indiana Jones, originally written by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, has been turned over to a new director; the fifth installment of the series is being directed by James Mangold.
Mangold is widely known for his work on 'Walk the Line,' 'Logan,' and 'The Wolverine.'
According to Variety, though Spielberg is expected to remain hands-on as a producer, George Lucas, who co-created Indiana Jones with Spielberg, hasn’t been officially involved with “Indy 5.”
Much of the filming will reportedly take place in Wales village of Grosmont, the Yorkshire Moors, and North East England's Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland.
Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be released July 28, 2022.
