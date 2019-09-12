78°
Hammond woman killed in crash on I-12 near EBR-Livingston parish line
BATON ROUGE - A Hammond woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a car wreck on I-12 near the East Baton Rouge - Livingston Parish line.
The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Tommie Todd.
According to Louisiana State Police, Todd was traveling westbound on I-12 in a Ford Fusion—for reasons unknown, she veered off the roadway and struck an 18-wheeler that was stalled on the shoulder of the interstate.
Todd, who was properly restrained at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in her vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was unharmed.
State police says routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
