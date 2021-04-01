Latest Weather Blog
Hammond teacher arrested, allegedly sent lewd messages to students
HAMMOND - A high school employee in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested Thursday after deputies discovered he'd sent sexually explicit messages to multiple juveniles.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it uncovered the misconduct after Jonathan Hill, 27, was accused of messaging a student over social media.
Hill, a teacher and assistant basketball coach at Hammond High Magnet School, was placed on administrative leave last week while the school investigated the claim. That probe led to the discovery of other messages that Hill allegedly sent to underage students.
Three victims have come forward as of Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday, and he was booked on two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and three counts of prohibited conduct between an educator and student.
