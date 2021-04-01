56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond teacher arrested, allegedly sent lewd messages to students

2 hours 39 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, April 01 2021 Apr 1, 2021 April 01, 2021 5:40 PM April 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A high school employee in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested Thursday after deputies discovered he'd sent sexually explicit messages to multiple juveniles.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it uncovered the misconduct after Jonathan Hill, 27, was accused of messaging a student over social media. 

Hill, a teacher and assistant basketball coach at Hammond High Magnet School, was placed on administrative leave last week while the school investigated the claim. That probe led to the discovery of other messages that Hill allegedly sent to underage students. 

Three victims have come forward as of Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday, and he was booked on two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and three counts of prohibited conduct between an educator and student. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days