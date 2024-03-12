Hammond substitute teacher arrested for allegedly discussing 'body count' with students

HAMMOND — A former high school substitute teacher and part time coach was arrested Tuesday for multiple alleged sex crimes that happened while he was at school.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that on Feb. 27 they received a complaint about 26-year-old Cameron McKnight's indecent behavior with students. He reportedly spoke with students about his "body count," referring to the number of women he had prior sexual relations with. Deputies said McKnight did not have any inappropriate physical contact with students.

Detectives arrested McKnight on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and another count of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

McKnight is no longer employed by any school within Tangipahoa Parish, deputies said.