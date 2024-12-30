75°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police searching for suspect in December Hobby Lobby theft
HAMMOND — Police in Hammond are investigating a person who stole from a local Hobby Lobby.
Police said the person walked into the craft store on Dec. 21, put merchandise into a bag and left without paying.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the thief to call Detective Corey Morse with the Hammond Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5758.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas