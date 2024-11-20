Latest Weather Blog
Hammond police searching for man who allegedly led high speed chase in stolen vehicle and fled scene
ROBERT - The Hammond Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for felony charges after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase after stealing a vehicle.
HPD said Christopher Delcambre, 50, led officers on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday. During the pursuit, a jet ski and trailer fell off the vehicle, nearly causing multiple accidents. He also struck a vehicle during the pursuit.
After Delcambre's vehicle crashed in Robert, he fled the scene alongside an unidentified woman, and both evaded officers. Despite officers finding his possible location Monday, Delcambre once again evaded officers, with only his wallet and phone being found near the Tangipahoa River. Officers believe Delcambre entered the river.
Wednesday, Delcambre is still wanted by multiple agencies and was last seen in the Robert and Ponchatoula area. Delcambre is believed to have stolen a boat that was later recovered on the Tangipahoa River.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delcambre is asked contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700.
Image credit to Hammond Police Department.
