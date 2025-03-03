Hammond PD arrests two accused of possession of drugs, machine guns

HAMMOND - Police officers in Hammond arrested two men accused of possessing marijuana and handguns with switches to make them fully automatic.

The Hammond Police Department said an officer saw a vehicle parked in the road on Feb. 27. Police said officers smelled weed coming from the car and the driver, 18-year-old Courtney McGee from Ponchatoula, tried to walk away.

Officials said both McGee and a passenger, 19-year-old Markus Dokes from Hammond, were found with marijuana and loaded guns with Glock switches. McGee and Dokes were arrested and booked for unlawful possession of machine guns and possession of marijuana. McGee had an additional charge of simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.