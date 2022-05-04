Hammond murder suspect surrenders

HAMMOND - Law enforcement officials in Tangipahoa Parish say they're looking for the man behind a fatal shooting in Hammond on July 31.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Stephen Brown is their lead suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Leroy Sims III.

> UPDATE: Deputies said Brown turned himself in this weekend.

According to a news release, Sims was shot multiple times on Monday night around 9:40 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials belive illegal drug activity was behind the murder.

