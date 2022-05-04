78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond murder suspect surrenders

4 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Friday, August 04 2017 Aug 4, 2017 August 04, 2017 2:29 PM August 04, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

HAMMOND - Law enforcement officials in Tangipahoa Parish say they're looking for the man behind a fatal shooting in Hammond on July 31. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Stephen Brown is their lead suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Leroy Sims III. 

     > UPDATE: Deputies said Brown turned himself in this weekend. 

According to a news release, Sims was shot multiple times on Monday night around 9:40 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials belive illegal drug activity was behind the murder. 

Brown is still at large and attempting to elude capture. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days