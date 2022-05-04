78°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond murder suspect surrenders
HAMMOND - Law enforcement officials in Tangipahoa Parish say they're looking for the man behind a fatal shooting in Hammond on July 31.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Stephen Brown is their lead suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Leroy Sims III.
> UPDATE: Deputies said Brown turned himself in this weekend.
According to a news release, Sims was shot multiple times on Monday night around 9:40 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials belive illegal drug activity was behind the murder.
Brown is still at large and attempting to elude capture.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor takes to the witness stand in the third day of St....
-
Parents accused of murdering daughter by neglect, back at home following arrest
-
The family of Devin Page Jr. still looking for answers 22 days...
-
Senator Bodi White kills proposed school zoning bill that some say was...
-
Husband pleads guilty in wife's killing months after popular crime podcast shed...
Sports Video
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game