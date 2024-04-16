82°
Hammond man killed after woman runs red light, crashes into vehicle

2 hours 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2024 Apr 16, 2024 April 16, 2024 2:53 PM April 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A man died in a hospital on Monday afternoon following a crash along US 190 in Tangipahoa Parish. 

State Police said 45-year-old Eric Cook of Hammond was headed north when he pulled up to the traffic light at US 190 and South Baptist Road around 5:15 p.m. Cook had a green light and went through the intersection. 

Troopers said Cook's vehicle was hit by 24-year-old Victoria Reid, who was headed eastbound at the same intersection and ran a red light. 

Cook was taken to a hospital where he later died. Reid was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. State Police did not say if Reid will face charges or be ticketed. 

