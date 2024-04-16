82°
Hammond man killed after woman runs red light, crashes into vehicle
HAMMOND - A man died in a hospital on Monday afternoon following a crash along US 190 in Tangipahoa Parish.
State Police said 45-year-old Eric Cook of Hammond was headed north when he pulled up to the traffic light at US 190 and South Baptist Road around 5:15 p.m. Cook had a green light and went through the intersection.
Troopers said Cook's vehicle was hit by 24-year-old Victoria Reid, who was headed eastbound at the same intersection and ran a red light.
Cook was taken to a hospital where he later died. Reid was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. State Police did not say if Reid will face charges or be ticketed.
