Hammond man arrested for stealing 168 animals

Thursday, March 21 2024
HAMMOND — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry arrested a Hammond man for the theft of 168 animals.

Mufied Thabatah, 52, was arrested Tuesday by inspectors with LDAF's Livestock Brand Commission after he failed to pay for livestock he purchased from a Tangipahoa Parish livestock market at least eight times between September and November 2023.

At the time of Thabatah's arrest, the livestock—valued around $35,000—have not been recovered. Thabatah's bond was set at $25,000 per count, totaling $200,000. If convicted, he faces possible fines and jail time.

