Hammond man accused of contractor fraud arrested

By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — A Hammond man accused of contractor fraud was arrested Tuesday evening. 

Nicholas Budowski, 46, is accused of taking payment for a renovation job on a Hammond home in June and never returning to finish the project.

No more information about the case was immediately available. 

