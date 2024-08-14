84°
Hammond man accused of contractor fraud arrested
HAMMOND — A Hammond man accused of contractor fraud was arrested Tuesday evening.
Nicholas Budowski, 46, is accused of taking payment for a renovation job on a Hammond home in June and never returning to finish the project.
No more information about the case was immediately available.
