80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond firefighters respond to house fire along Pine Street

44 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, May 25 2025 May 25, 2025 May 25, 2025 10:06 PM May 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Firefighters in Hammond responded to a house fire along Pine Street on Sunday night. 

Fire officials said the fire happened along Pine Street near West Michigan Street. The flames were contained in a utility room and bathroom. 

Trending News

It's still unclear how the fire started, but no injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days