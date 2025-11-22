HALFTIME: LSU leads Western Kentucky 7-3 in slugfest

BATON ROUGE - Despite entering Saturday's game as a 24.5-point favorite, LSU leads Western Kentucky just 7-3 at the half.

The Hilltoppers scored on the possession of the game, kicking a field goal after a nine-play, 57-yard drive. Western Kentucky had an opportunity to score a touchdown in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs in a goal-to-go situation.

LSU's offense struggled mightily in the first half, putting up just 174 yards of offense. The Tigers punted twice, threw an interception, and turned the ball over on downs on their first four drives. On the fifth, LSU finally capitalized with a Michael Van Buren touchdown pass to Trey'Dez Green.

Van Buren was 13-of-23 for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the first half.