Latest Weather Blog
HALFTIME: LSU leads Western Kentucky 7-3 in slugfest
BATON ROUGE - Despite entering Saturday's game as a 24.5-point favorite, LSU leads Western Kentucky just 7-3 at the half.
The Hilltoppers scored on the possession of the game, kicking a field goal after a nine-play, 57-yard drive. Western Kentucky had an opportunity to score a touchdown in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs in a goal-to-go situation.
LSU's offense struggled mightily in the first half, putting up just 174 yards of offense. The Tigers punted twice, threw an interception, and turned the ball over on downs on their first four drives. On the fifth, LSU finally capitalized with a Michael Van Buren touchdown pass to Trey'Dez Green.
Trending News
Van Buren was 13-of-23 for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the first half.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day
-
GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown
Sports Video
-
Zachary upsets Denham Springs to advance to the quarterfinals
-
Central beats East Ascension to advance to quarterfinals
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
LSU soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Iowa
-
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl...