Half of Duson's police department out with COVID

DUSON, La. (AP) — Half of the officers at a southwest Louisiana town’s police department and the chief are out with COVID-19, prompting state police and area sheriff’s office to help pick up the slack.

The Duson Police Department implemented its mutual aid policy, which authorizes the other agencies, including the Lafayette and Acadia parish sheriff’s office, to help respond to emergency calls and in-progress crimes, Chief Kip Judice said in a news release.

Judice said having sick officers potentially infect citizens is “not the proper response,” and as such, the chief will be leaning on mutual aid agreements with the other law enforcement agencies.

“It’s all about keeping people safe,” Judice said.

Four of the eight officers who work at police agency tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Judice tested positive Monday and said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

The department’s administrative offices will be closed this week for sanitizing. Judice said the measures will remain in effect until “it is safe and responsible for the Duson PD to return to normal operations.”