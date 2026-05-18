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GXO Logistics and Spherion hosting Port Allen job fair for warehouse roles

1 hour 52 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 1:05 PM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Spherion Staffing & Recruiting and GXO Logistics will host a job fair on Tuesday for people looking to work in material handling and forklift operation.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2850 Sugarhouse Rd., Port Allen.

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Attendees will have the chance to connect with recruiters on the spot and learn about available roles.

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