Gun-toting mom allegedly threatened middle schooler who got into fight with her son

BATON ROUGE - A woman allegedly pulled out a handgun when she confronted a middle school student who was involved in a fight with her son.

Arrest records said the encounter happened shortly before noon Thursday outside Glen Oaks Middle School. The suspect, 43-year-old Monalisa Reed, was arrested later that same day.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported the victim, a student at the school, had been suspended after he intervened in a fight involving his brother and another student—believed to be Reed's son—and scuffled with a school employee as a result.

As the victim was leaving the campus to head home, he claimed Reed shouted from her vehicle asking whether he was one who fought her son. He alleges that Reed then threatened "I'll kill you," though Reed later denied ever saying that.

The victim then got into a fight with one of three juveniles who were in the SUV with Reed. A staff member told deputies they witnessed the end of the confrontation and saw Reed with a gun in her hand and telling the three juveniles to get back in her vehicle.

Reed claimed the victim instigated the fight outside the school, asking Reed whether she was armed and fidgeting with his shirt as if he was carrying a weapon. Reed admitted to grabbing her gun but said she never pointed it at the victim or directly threatened him.

A deputy later recovered the loaded gun at Reed's home.

Reed was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a firearm on school property, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.