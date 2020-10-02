Latest Weather Blog
Guests of Louisiana's haunted houses required to mask up, social distance
BATON ROUGE - For many in Louisiana's capital region, the Halloween season involves finding the perfect spooky costume, trick-or-treating, and visiting the region's haunted houses.
But this year, with coronavirus still a very real threat to large gatherings of people, officials are warning celebrants to curb certain seasonal activities and make health-conscious changes to some of their most treasured Halloween traditions.
For example, while haunted houses can reopen for business by requesting special permission from The State Fire Marshal's Office, visitors will be required to mask up and practice social distancing.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says, "We're not going to allow more than 50 people inside the haunted houses at a time. Certainly, they will be practicing social distancing."
All haunted houses will be required to limit guest groups to no more than six masked individuals and sites must sell advanced tickets or use reservations, as opposed to general admission.
A popular Baton Rouge venue for all things Halloween, The 13th Gate, is expected to reopen this season, with tickets available online.
Click here for detailed reopening guidelines from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Officials have designed the requirements, including those pertaining to the reopening and functioning of haunted houses, to help members of the public protect their health while continuing to enjoy daily life and special occasions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six-year-old in critical condition following accidental shooting in Geismar
-
Authorities search for accused child molester
-
Son of Louisiana State Police leader involved in crash
-
President Trump and First Lady in quarantine
-
Haunted houses in Louisiana can apply to open with COVID restrictions
Sports Video
-
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley