Guests of Louisiana's haunted houses required to mask up, social distance

BATON ROUGE - For many in Louisiana's capital region, the Halloween season involves finding the perfect spooky costume, trick-or-treating, and visiting the region's haunted houses.

But this year, with coronavirus still a very real threat to large gatherings of people, officials are warning celebrants to curb certain seasonal activities and make health-conscious changes to some of their most treasured Halloween traditions.

For example, while haunted houses can reopen for business by requesting special permission from The State Fire Marshal's Office, visitors will be required to mask up and practice social distancing.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says, "We're not going to allow more than 50 people inside the haunted houses at a time. Certainly, they will be practicing social distancing."

All haunted houses will be required to limit guest groups to no more than six masked individuals and sites must sell advanced tickets or use reservations, as opposed to general admission.

A popular Baton Rouge venue for all things Halloween, The 13th Gate, is expected to reopen this season, with tickets available online.

Click here for detailed reopening guidelines from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials have designed the requirements, including those pertaining to the reopening and functioning of haunted houses, to help members of the public protect their health while continuing to enjoy daily life and special occasions.