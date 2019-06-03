79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Groping case against actor Kevin Spacey returns to court

2 hours 24 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 June 03, 2019 6:23 AM June 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) - Lawyers for Kevin Spacey are returning to court in the case accusing the former "House of Cards" star of groping a young man at a bar on the island of Nantucket.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the Nantucket District Court on Monday. Authorities say the assault happened in 2016 at the Club Car, where the 18-year-old worked as a busboy.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to a charge of indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the allegations "patently false."

In court documents filed Friday, Spacey's attorney accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey's claims of innocence. The accuser's attorney declined to comment. The judge has ordered the Club Car to turn over surveillance footage from the night in question by Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days