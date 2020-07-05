Green Bay preps for thirsty Tigers Fans

GREEN BAY - As Wisconsin businesses prepare for Saturday's LSU-Wisconsin game, many are in for something they've never experienced before.

In Green Bay Thursday, it's far beyond business as usual. Party tents have popped up in a party row, a block from Lambeau Field. Parking lots have been blocked off for fans of two of the biggest party teams in college football.

"On a Packer game, we'll do about a thousand cases," on bar employee said. "This game, we don't have any idea what to expect."

Stadium View Bar is one of the hotspots for Packers game days, expected to be populated by people in purple and gold.

"The closest thing that we have to compare this two was 2011, the year after the Packers won the Super Bowl," he said."

But for this game, Tiger fans are arriving in their usual style, with the traditional pre-game thirst.

"At Stadium Sports Bar, it would be our Black Friday on steroids basically, it's going to be absolutely incredible," he said.

The bar has brought in three times their normal Green Bay gameday supply.

"With that being said, it's always better to have too much than sell out."