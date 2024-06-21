91°
Greater Baton Rouge National Pan-Hellenic Council hosts Greek weekend
BATON ROUGE - Friday night is the 20th Annual "Terral C. Jackson Sr. Ol' Skool Greek Show" for the Greater Baton Rouge's National Pan-Hellenic Council.
The show will feature all members of the "Divine 9," a group of Historically Black Greek Letter organizations. The show will take place at the Felton G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.
The organization will host other events this weekend as well. There will be an NPHC Greek Picnic on Mayberry Lawn from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. They will close out the weekend on Sunday with a church service at Greater King David Baptist Church starting at 11 a.m.
