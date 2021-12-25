Grants awarded to help restore historic Louisiana buildings

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — People and businesses across Louisiana are getting $92,000 to help restore 11 historic commercial buildings in Main Street districts.

The grants will help with more than $964,000 that owners plan to spend on restoring those buildings, the Louisiana Main Street Program said in a news release.

The program offers up to $10,000 in dollar-for-dollar grants to help fix up commercial buildings that are at least 50 years old and have had their projects approved by local historic district commissions.

Seven of the grants announced Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development are for that $10,000 maximum.

The smallest of those projects totals $23,300 to refurbish the front awning and repair and replace windows of the Historic ArkLa Gas Building in Homer. The largest is in Thibodaux, where Nu Homes LLC says it plans to spend $713,000 to renovate a building, creating ground-floor retail space and apartments above that.

Other projects are in Donaldsonville, Houma, Minden, New Roads, Opelousas, Ponchatoula, Ruston, St. Martinville, and West Monroe.

“These restoration grants will serve to bring about revitalization and change in these communities,” Nungesser said.

Other grants are:

—$10,000 toward $55,000 to restore windows and do cleaning and repainting work at the Webb Hardware Building in Minden;

—$10,000 toward $30,000 to repair the failed foundation and to paint Morel’s Courtyard Inn in New Roads;

—$10,000 toward $29,600 for restoring the historic appearance of Landry Magee Law Office in Houma;

—$10,000 toward $24,360 to repair or replace and paint rotted decorative corbels and eaves on Elks Lodge No. 1153 in Donaldsonville;

—$10,000 toward $24,000 of work on balconies at Guerin’s Tin Shop in St. Martinville.

—$6,400 to restore, repair and replace damaged wood and doors at Arpeggios Lounge and Event Center in Opelousas;

—$5,800 to install a new awning, repair damaged brick and mortar, and replace rotted wood at 212 W. Mississippi Avenue in Ruston;

—$5,225 toward removing and reworking damaged plaster and brick at 165 E. Pine Street in Ponchatoula;

—$5,025 to help restore a historic neon sign at the Hatchell Building and Lofts in West Monroe.