Grab a plate: 31st annual Jambalaya Jam kicks off Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The downtown area will be full of hungry people excited for the 31st Annual Jambalaya Jam.

The event is presented by Dow and benefits Capital Area United Way. The festival will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square. Guests are invited to enjoy live music by The Mixed Nuts and sample jambalaya from nearly 50 competing teams, according to United Way.

"Jambalaya brings people together," said United Way President and CEO George Bell. "Every year, we look forward to connecting with thousands in our community while having a great time. The Jambalaya Jam is our largest event, and we're so thankful for our wonderful sponsors, volunteers and attendees who make it possible."

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the event. All proceeds will benefit United Way's efforts to improve the health, education, income stability and basic needs of people in 10 parishes.

Ticket options:

Lunch To-Go - $10

Plates of pastalaya will be sold from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dinner To-Go - $10

Boxes can be picked up from the Will Call table.

All-You-Can-Eat - $15

This ticket gets you as much jambalaya as you want from nearly 50 competing teams.

VIP Lounge - $50

The VIP Lounge includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats and comfortable seating.

Raffle: JAMstastic Tailgate Package - $25

Enter for your chance to win a JAMtastic Tailgate Package worth more than $650. One winner will receive: two prime tickets to the LSU vs Alabama Football Game on September 3, a Cabela's Polar Cap Equalizer 60 qt Cooler, a $100 Walk-On's gift card and lots of United Way swag.