Governor's Mansion snoozer now wanted in prior crime

BATON ROUGE - A man found napping on a couch in the Louisiana Governor's Mansion last month is now facing new charges connected to a separate attempted burglary that occurred that same day.

A warrant for 34-year-old Reyard Green's arrest states that he and his girlfriend, Djuana Cage, are accused of trying to enter a home on Lakeridge Drive in the early morning hours of April 17, just a few blocks away from the Governor's Mansion.

According to the warrant, the pair tried breaking into the home on Lakeridge Dr, but weren't successful.

Green was later arrested after the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the Governor's Mansion, where he was found asleep on the couch.

Green and Cage are each facing one count of attempted burglary, and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.