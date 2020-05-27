83°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen state trooper
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards ordered that all flags at the capitol and public buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of Trooper George Baker, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Edwards said the order will stay in effect until sunset Thursday, the day of Baker's memorial service in Hammond. State police will live stream the service Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m.
Trooper Baker served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, deploying on a combat tour in the Middle East, before serving with the Greensburg Police Department, St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police.
Baker is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Harper, his parents, sisters, and extended family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH LIVE: NASA/SPACEX Lanuch
-
Ascension Parish High School Graduation Ceremonies
-
Ascension Parish pumps operating in time for upcoming rain
-
Former NASA engineer - now a Southern University professor - eagerly awaits...
-
Sheriff cracking down on late-night Tannerite explosions disturbing La. neighborhood
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...