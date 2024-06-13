92°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor Landry announces appointments to LSU's Board of Supervisors
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry announced his appointments to LSU's Board of Supervisors Thursday.
Landry appointed John “Scott” Ballard, Rebecca F. Boniol, John H. Carmouche, Chester “Lee” Mallett, Esperanza E. Moran and Rémy V. Starns.
Trending News
Jimmie M. Woods shall continue to serve as chairman.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows