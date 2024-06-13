92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Landry announces appointments to LSU's Board of Supervisors

2 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 June 13, 2024 2:32 PM June 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry announced his appointments to LSU's Board of Supervisors Thursday.

Landry appointed John “Scott” Ballard, Rebecca F. Boniol, John H. Carmouche, Chester “Lee” Mallett, Esperanza E. Moran and Rémy V. Starns.

Trending News

Jimmie M. Woods shall continue to serve as chairman.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days