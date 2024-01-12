Governor Jeff Landry issues state of emergency over severe winter weather

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency Friday due to severe winter weather conditions expected to impact Louisiana in the coming days.

The National Weather service expects temperatures to plummet due to a winter weather system from Sunday, Jan. 14 to Wednesday, Jan 17. Temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees and wind chills in the teens to near freezing are expected for central and northern Louisiana.

“We are encouraging everyone to prepare for these conditions and heed the advice of your local officials,” Landry said. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local emergency partners with any resources needed beyond their capabilities. Road crews are on standby in an attempt to keep our roads open.”

