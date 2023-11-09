Governor approves policy allowing paid parental leave for state employees

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that his administration is formally expanding the state's time-off policy to include parental leave for government workers starting in the new year.

The new policy, which takes effect January 2024, will grant up to 240 hours of paid leave within the first 12 weeks following a child's birth or placement via adoption.

Read the full announcement from the State Civil Service Board below.

Louisiana State Civil Service, along with Gov. John Bel Edwards, is proud to announce that Paid Parental Leave will be available to eligible state employees starting in January 2024.

“Paid Parental Leave is good for the Louisiana government and will be an invaluable tool for recruitment and retention. It comes to us at a time when we are striving to attract a new generation of workers who increasingly value work-life balance when selecting an employer,” stated Byron P. Decoteau, Jr., State Civil Service Director.

Paid Parental Leave, as codified in Civil Service Rule 11.36, was approved by the State Civil Service Commission on September 6, and signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards today at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge in a celebratory signing.

The rule and accompanying executive order will allow eligible state employees who are the legal, foster, or adoptive parents of a child to take up to 240 hours of paid leave within the first 12 weeks following the child’s birth or placement. A new parent will have up to 240 hours to focus on bonding with their child and building their family without having the financial worries that result from unpaid leave.

“Louisiana joins state governments across the nation that have not only recognized the value of Paid Parental Leave as a recruitment and retention tool but also recognized the value of Paid Parental Leave for employees and their families,” said Decoteau.

If you have questions or need additional information, the State Civil Service website has been updated with the new parental leave rule and a dedicated resource page to assist in the implementation of the rule.

The State Civil Service Commission is a seven-member body that has final authority over the administration of the State Civil Service system. The Commission serves as an impartial review board that enacts and adjudicates State Civil Service Rules to regulate state personnel activities and hears appeals from state employees and agencies. Commission meetings and hearings are held monthly and are open to the public.