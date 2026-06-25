Gov. Landry's vetos cut funding from New Orleans and Baton Rouge projects

BATON ROUGE - When the dust settled on the line-item vetoes released by Gov. Jeff Landry, the New Orleans area saw the most impact, with most of the vetos involving projects or issues centered in the Crescent City; still, the capital city also caught the governor’s knife.

During the legislative session, a group of bills addressed state finances and statewide spending projects, and HB 312 makes supplemental, one-time appropriations for next year.

Across the state, money remains tight, and few understand budgeting quite like Baton Rouge City Constable Terrica Williams, who said the equipment her team relies on can often be unreliable.

Since taking on the leadership role in 2019, Williams said she has been slowly replacing clunky computers and other out-of-date equipment. The bus used to transport inmates back and forth is also nearly 20 years old.

While the city-parish approved raises for the office, those raises don’t cover the cost of updates. Williams said the cost of replacing equipment and paying her understaffed team quickly adds up.

Williams says she contacted local representatives and worked to secure additional funding from the state, instead of the city of Baton Rouge, which also struggles with a tight budget. The City Court of Baton Rouge requested $75,000 for the constable’s office for acquisitions and equipment purchases.

The legislature approved the request, but this week, Gov. Landry vetoed that particular item.

The governor also denied half a million dollars for the Baton Rouge Mentorship program 29:11 Academy, $125,000 to Port Allen’s Youth Village Restoration Center, Inc., for operating expenses, and $50,000 to the McKinley High School Alumni Association for the Alumni Center for operational support and preservation services.

He also vetoed $18 million from the Capital Outlay for a new development on Harding Boulevard, the Advocate reported.

The Louisiana Black Caucus objected to the vetoed items, saying the decisions "represent a deliberate step backward for working families and historically underserved communities."

Williams said her office did receive other funding from the state, but was hopeful this amount would supplement the cost of modernizing her office.