Gov. Landry declares State of Emergency after last week's extreme weather

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday signed a State of Emergency Declaration for the severe storms and tornadoes that struck southern Louisiana a week ago.

The declaration permits the use of state resources to assist in the recovery of affected parishes like Pointe Coupee, East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge. Parishes across the capital area were without power for multiple days, with more than half of Pointe Coupee Parish out of power for more than two days after the storms.

"Today, we issued a State of Emergency to ensure those parishes affected most by the deadly storms are able to get the help they need for a full recovery. We continue to remain in contact with local officials and will do all we can to deploy the necessary assistance and resources," Landry said.

