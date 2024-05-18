Entergy provides update on outages, says most customers should have restored power by Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Most Entergy customers dealing with power outages should have their power restored by Sunday night, according to a statement from the company.

Customers in the Tangipahoa and Acadiana parishes can expect restored power by Sunday morning; the Eastbank of Jefferson Parish and River Parishes should have restored power by Sunday night.

In a statement, the company said approximately 6,600 customers are still without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Some customers may have damage to the electric equipment attached to their homes or businesses and may need to contact an electrician to make repairs before Entergy can reconnect service. If the electric equipment appears undamaged, customers are urged to text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE.