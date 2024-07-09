Gov. Jeff Landry declares State of Emergency following Hurricane Beryl

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency following the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on southwest Louisiana.

The storm advanced from Texas into western Louisiana throughout the day on Monday, with the outer connective bands from the storm spread throughout Louisiana causing one fatality and major damage to homes and businesses, as well as massive power outages, the governor's office said.

The emergency order will assist affected parishes and provide the necessary resources to protect the safety and welfare of citizens across Louisiana, Landry said.