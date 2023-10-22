79°
Good Samaritans rescue woman from overturned vehicle
BATON ROUGE - A group of bystanders pulled a woman from a car after a crash Monday morning.
The crash was reported before 9 a.m. near the I-10/I-12 split. Multiple cars stopped along the roadway to assist with the rescue.
According to witnesses at the scene, the woman's car collided with an 18-wheeler before crashing into a wall. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries are unknown.
No further details were provided.
