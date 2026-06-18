Good 2 Eat: Thai Pork Larb and Rice Salad Wraps

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Thai Pork Larb and Rice Salad Wraps

1 cup Jasmine rice, cooked

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 lb. ground pork

2 shallots, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, minced

2 Thai chili peppers, sliced and divided

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ cup lime juice

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 daikon radish, cut into matchsticks

16 large lettuce leaves

1 cup cucumbers, cut into matchsticks

? cup fresh Thai basil, torn

? cup fresh cilantro, torn

? cup fresh mint, torn

½ cup peanuts, crushed

Lime wedges, for serving

Prepare rice according to package directions. Let cool slightly.

Heat canola and sesame oil in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook pork, shallots, garlic, ginger, half of the chili peppers, salt and pepper for 5 to 8 minutes or until pork starts to brown.

Stir in lime juice, fish sauce and brown sugar; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Stir in radish; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until starting to wilt. Stir in rice. Remove from heat.

Assemble rice and pork mixture in lettuce leaves. Top with remaining chili peppers, cucumbers, Thai basil, cilantro and mint. Garnish with peanuts and serve with lime wedges.