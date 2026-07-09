Good 2 Eat: Roasted Zucchini & Eggplant Puttanesca Pasta

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Roasted Zucchini & Eggplant Puttanesca Pasta

1 lb. eggplant, sliced

1/2 lb. zucchini, sliced

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

4 tsp. olive oil, divided

|8 oz. penne pasta

1/2 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 anchovies, minced

1/2 tsp. oregano

1 can (28 Oz. Size) crushed tomatoes

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced

2 Tbsp. capers

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper

1/4 cup parsley, minced

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

Arrange the zucchini and eggplant slices in a single layer on a piece of paper towel. Lightly salt, gently press another piece of paper towel on top and let rest for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 450ºF. Lightly coat two baking sheets with cooking spray. Using 2 teaspoons of olive oil, lightly brush both sides of the eggplant and zucchini slices and arrange them in a single layer on the baking sheets. Roast the vegetables until tender and starting to brown, switching the baking sheets halfway through, for about 20 minutes. Chop the vegetables and set aside.

While the vegetables are roasting, cook the pasta according to the package directions and make the sauce.

For the sauce, heat remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet set over medium heat. Add onions and cook until onions are softened. Stir in garlic, anchovies and oregano, and cook for 1 minute.

Add crushed tomatoes, olives, capers and crushed red pepper. Stir to combine, bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes.

Stir in the chopped eggplant and zucchini, cooked pasta and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if necessary.