Good 2 Eat: Chef Kevin Belton's gumbo
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Dry Oven Roux
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
On a cookie sheet, place 3-4 cups all-purpose flour keeping 1 inch away from the sides of the pan. Place in the pan in the oven. Make sure and stir every 30 minutes.
If you cook for 2 hours, this will be a peanut butter color such as for an etouffee.
If you cook for 4 hours, this will be a chocolate color such as for gumbo.
Once cooled, this must be sifted. Once sifted, store the way you would store flour.
Gumbo Base
8-12 servings
3 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced green bell pepper
1 cup diced green onions
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
8 cups chicken stock
Place onions, celery, bell pepper, and green onions in a stock pot and set aside.
In a stainless steel or cast iron pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add flour, and use a whisk to slowly stir, making sure to cover the entire bottom of the pan until flour is a chocolate color. Pour roux on top of vegetables in stock pot and stir. Place pot over medium heat, add garlic, and Creole seasoning, and stir for 2 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil. Use this as the base for gumbo recipes of choice.
