Good 2 Eat: Broccoli and Cheese Casserole

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Broccoli & Cheese Casserole

3 heads of broccoli, cut into florets

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk or heavy cream

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

? tsp. cayenne pepper

1 cup grated Monterey jack cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 cup grated Cheddar cheese

2 cups crushed buttery crackers

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Add broccoli florets to a large heavy-bottomed stockpot of boiling water. Cook for 3-5 minutes and then drain broccoli from the water. Set aside.

Melt butter over medium heat in a small saucepan. Whisk in flour until well-combined, then whisk in milk, Creole seasoning, cayenne pepper and 1 cup of Monterrey Jack cheese. Reduce heat to simmer and continue to whisk until sauce simmers slightly around the edges and has thickened slightly. Stir in sour cream.

Arrange broccoli in casserole dish and then pour cream sauce over broccoli. Top with cheddar cheese and crushed crackers.

Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes.

Serve warm.