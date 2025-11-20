68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good 2 Eat: Broccoli and Cheese Casserole

2 hours 43 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 November 20, 2025 5:48 AM November 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Broccoli & Cheese Casserole

3 heads of broccoli, cut into florets

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk or heavy cream

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

Trending News

? tsp. cayenne pepper

1 cup grated Monterey jack cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 cup grated Cheddar cheese

2 cups crushed buttery crackers

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Add broccoli florets to a large heavy-bottomed stockpot of boiling water. Cook for 3-5 minutes and then drain broccoli from the water. Set aside.

Melt butter over medium heat in a small saucepan. Whisk in flour until well-combined, then whisk in milk, Creole seasoning, cayenne pepper and 1 cup of Monterrey Jack cheese. Reduce heat to simmer and continue to whisk until sauce simmers slightly around the edges and has thickened slightly. Stir in sour cream.

Arrange broccoli in casserole dish and then pour cream sauce over broccoli. Top with cheddar cheese and crushed crackers.

Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes.

Serve warm.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days