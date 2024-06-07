94°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police searching for person of interest in December 2023 homicide
GONZALES — Gonzales Police are searching for a person of interest in a December 2023 homicide investigation.
Police identified Jalon Tyrone Brown, 20, as having information about the death of Craig Haynes Jr. on Dec. 9. Haynes was shot at 11 p.m. on Dec. 8 while driving on Burnside Hwy in the area between the Gonzales Post Office and East Worthy Road. His car then crashed into a parking lot, succumbing to his injuries the next day.
Brown has family in Ascension Parish but is currently staying in the Tangipahoa Parish area, police said. He has been uncooperative with the investigation, police add.
Trending News
He was seen in a Honda Civic in La. 44 at Worthy Road around the time of the shooting, police said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 41 years, Pat Sajak makes his final spin as host of...
-
'I'm going to f*****g shoot you:' BRPD releases body camera footage of...
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th annual Pedaling for Peace
-
CATS striving to improve service, but problems persist
-
Two St. Tammany Parish School employees arrested for cruelty to a juvenile