Gonzales Police searching for person of interest in December 2023 homicide

GONZALES — Gonzales Police are searching for a person of interest in a December 2023 homicide investigation.

Police identified Jalon Tyrone Brown, 20, as having information about the death of Craig Haynes Jr. on Dec. 9. Haynes was shot at 11 p.m. on Dec. 8 while driving on Burnside Hwy in the area between the Gonzales Post Office and East Worthy Road. His car then crashed into a parking lot, succumbing to his injuries the next day.

Brown has family in Ascension Parish but is currently staying in the Tangipahoa Parish area, police said. He has been uncooperative with the investigation, police add.

He was seen in a Honda Civic in La. 44 at Worthy Road around the time of the shooting, police said.