88°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales hosts Pelican Classic All-Breed Dog Show at Lamar Dixon
GONZALES — Another dog show is coming to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.
The Pelican Classic All-Breed Dog Show hosted by the Northlake Kennel Club of Greater Covington kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at Lamar Dixon's REV Center. Judging starts each morning at 8:30.
Approximately 500 entries, representing most of the 201 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club will compete for both "Best In Show" and "Reserve Best In Show" titles each day, along with a variety of other events for puppies and specific breeds.
Trending News
Admission to the event is free. More information can be found here. Only dogs entered in the show will be allowed inside the building, and no strollers or wagons are permitted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows