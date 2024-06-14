Gonzales hosts Pelican Classic All-Breed Dog Show at Lamar Dixon

GONZALES — Another dog show is coming to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.

The Pelican Classic All-Breed Dog Show hosted by the Northlake Kennel Club of Greater Covington kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at Lamar Dixon's REV Center. Judging starts each morning at 8:30.

Approximately 500 entries, representing most of the 201 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club will compete for both "Best In Show" and "Reserve Best In Show" titles each day, along with a variety of other events for puppies and specific breeds.

Admission to the event is free. More information can be found here. Only dogs entered in the show will be allowed inside the building, and no strollers or wagons are permitted.