Gonzales city council formally introduces budget proposal after neglecting to last month

GONZALES — Gonzales council members will vote on a budget proposal later this month after introducing a budget at a Tuesday morning meeting.

The special meeting was called after the council did not introduce a budget at its July meeting.

The only item discussed during Tuesday's ten-minute meeting was the introduction of the budget proposal, which was scheduled for a vote on Aug. 25.

The council previously set a vote for Aug. 25 for the budget, but failed to introduce it during the July meeting.

WBRZ previously reported that there have been concerns over the city's budget, with some council members calling for transparency when it comes to the more than $22 million general fund budget.

The budget introduces four new administrative positions: purchasing manager, warehouse associate, business license clerk and HR clerk. Earlier this year, city officials said a secretary for the Department of Public Works and an administrative chief of staff would be brought on. Councilmembers say part of the problem with introducing and approving the budget stemmed from the disagreement over who approves new positions.