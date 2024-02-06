GOHSEP working to prepare schools to take on any emergency

BATON ROUGE - The Center for Safe Schools, a division of the Governor's Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will aim to prepare students and teachers to take on any emergency.

"School safety is actually one of those programs that falls under one of our five provisions. It's under security and interoperability here at GOHSEP," said GOHSEP director Jacques Thibodeaux.

Trevis Thompson is in charge of the center. He says the programs they hope to implement will cover everything from flooding to school shootings and ones that are tailored specifically to Louisiana schools.

"What we are seeing in Louisiana is that we have a number of online threats that are taking place. There's also still the threat of violence and harm to self whether it be suicide or threat to another person on those campuses. A large portion of what we're seeing is average everyday discipline concerns," he said.

Thompson says using different tactics to manage student safety could prevent instances like the rash of school threats happening in the capital area now.

"We're moving beyond just your regular threat risk and vulnerability assessments and into behavioral threat assessments. That's something for the future for the center."

GOHSEP says they are still in the process of hiring and developing the department.

"We're in the early processes of growing this program and it's going to be really beneficial to all of those 64 school superintendents and all of those charter schools," Thibodeaux said.

The center is working on securing a grant this spring that will help fund program implementation in schools.