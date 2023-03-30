Girl Scouts to introduce 100th anniversary cookie flavor: S'mores

Image: Girl Scouts of the USA

The Girl Scouts are set to roll out a new cookie flavor to celebrate the group’s 100th anniversary of cookie sales.

The 2017 cookie season will see s’mores cookies appearing along side longtime favorites like Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas.

The Chicago Tribune notes that the new s’mores effort will actually come in two different varieties with one featuring a “crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshallowy filling” while others parts of the country will see a graham cookie dipped in a layer of cream icing and a layer of chocolate.

However, the biggest change for Girl Scout cookies will be across the board as the group that manufactures the treats will eliminate artificial flavors or colors, high-fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

In 2015, the Girl Scouts added a “Toffee-tastic” cookie to their existing lineup. The decision to go with s’mores for the 100th anniversary was an easy one, according to the Girl Scouts of America. A 1925 issue of Leader magazine included a recipe for “Some More,” which would eventually become “somemores” in another Girl Scout publication just two years later.

Girl Scout cookie season officially begins in 156 days with pre-orders starting in January.