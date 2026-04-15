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Girl Scouts Louisiana East celebrates Gold Award recipients at Gonzales ceremony
GONZALES — Girl Scouts Louisiana East recognized members with its highest honor at an annual dinner.
The organization hosted its Gold Award Recognition Dinner at the Clarion Inn Conference Center. Girls from Livingston, St. Tammany, St. James and Jefferson parishes received a plaque and pin for serving the community.
"I'm so excited that we have many powerful women here and other girls that are working hard to better their communities and better themselves as a Girl Scout," said Harper Copponex, an award recipient.
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Less than 6 percent of Girl Scouts nationwide receive this award.
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