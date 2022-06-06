81°
Girl airlifted from Livingston Parish woods with possible snake bite
WALKER - A girl was airlifted from the woods Monday afternoon when she activated the SOS feature on her phone.
Livingston firefighters helped to find the girl, who had "severe puncture wounds," that could be from a snake bite.
The condition of the victim has not been released.
