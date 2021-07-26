Get your first look at the rebranded Caesars Superdome

92°
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints gave fans their first glimpse of what the newly-rebranded Superdome will look like this season.
The team shared photos and video of new 3D renderings showing off what the Caesars Superdome will look like.
Last week state lawmakers approved a 20-year deal granting the the exclusive naming rights to Caesars, parent company to Harrah's Casino in New Orleans.
The stadium is currently undergoing about $450 million worth of renovations through an agreement with the Saints, the Superdome Commission and the state.
