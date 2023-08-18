90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GET 2 MOVING: Uptown Climbing

3 hours 19 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, August 18 2023 Aug 18, 2023 August 18, 2023 6:56 AM August 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

GET 2 MOVING- For more information on how YOU can get involved and reach new levels, here's some contact information below! 

We'll see you every Friday on 2une In for another 'Get 2 Moving!'

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days