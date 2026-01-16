Get 2 Moving: Pickleball at Court 2 Table

BATON ROUGE - Pickleball continues to grow in popularity, and spots like Court 2 Table along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge are showing why the sport has become a go-to option for people looking to stay active without an intense learning curve.

Often described as a mix of tennis and ping pong, pickleball is played on a smaller court, making it approachable for beginners and appealing to players of all skill levels.

“So pickleball is actually played on a smaller court, more of a badminton-style court,” Destin Thibodeaux, one of the partners at Court 2 Table, said. “It’s kind of a mixture of tennis and ping pong, but played on a badminton-size court.”

The smaller court and simplified rules help remove some of the intimidation that can come with traditional racket sports, allowing players to focus on movement and having fun.

Beyond being easy to learn, pickleball also offers a timely fitness benefit, especially right after the holiday season.

“The average American can put on an average of two to five pounds from Thanksgiving to New Year’s,” Thibodeaux said. “So if there was ever a better time to come and learn pickleball, I’d say it’s definitely now.”

Health experts and fitness instructors say pickleball provides a full-body workout while still feeling social and low-pressure. Players are constantly moving, changing direction, and reacting quickly, which helps improve coordination and endurance.

“You’re definitely working out your legs, and you’re definitely burning calories, which is really the most important thing,” Thibodeaux said. “But you’re also getting a lot of mobility work. You’re moving your shoulders, you’re moving your torso.”

That combination of cardio and mobility is part of what keeps players coming back, whether they’re new to the sport or seasoned regulars.

With its growing presence in Baton Rouge and locations like Court 2 Table offering space to play, pickleball continues to prove that staying active doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating.